Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 06:55 Hits: 4

SEOUL: Coronavirus screening has surged in South Korea since authorities introduced anonymous testing, officials said Wednesday (May 13), as they scrambled to tackle a nightclub cluster amid concerns anti-gay prejudice could impede the response. The country has been held up as a global model in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/covid-19-tests-south-korea-seoul-night-club-anonymity-12727694