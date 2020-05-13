Republicans lead in California special election, but many ballots are left to count

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 03:27 Hits: 3

The special election to succeed former Democratic Rep. Katie Hill in California’s 25th Congressional District took place on Tuesday, and Republican Mike Garcia holds a 56-44 lead over Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith with about 139,000 votes counted. However, there are still many ballots left to be counted in this mostly all-mail election, and the Associated Press has not called the race. No matter what, though, both Garcia and Smith will face off again in November for a full two-year term.

It may be a while before we know for sure who won the special election. California took major steps years before the novel coronavirus to increase voter participation over the years by making it easier to vote, and importantly, officials are required to accept ballots if they're received up to three days after Election Day as long as they are postmarked and mailed by Election Day. This means that a significant share of votes will not be tallied until days—or possibly even weeks—after Tuesday. The late vote has strongly favored Democrats in recent years, though things could be different in this mostly mail-in election.

If Garcia does keep his lead, though, Democrats will have a good chance to retake this seat in the fall. Turnout will almost certainly be significantly higher in the fall than it was on Tuesday, and more importantly, Garcia will be sharing a ballot with Donald Trump. This seat, which includes northern Los Angeles County, swung from 50-48 Romney to 50-44 Clinton, and while Garcia may have the advantages of incumbency, he may have a difficult time finding voters willing to split their tickets.

