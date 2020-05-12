Two female reporters send Trump running from his own press conference

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 13:40 Hits: 4

Monday brought us the cuckoo bananas press conference that was yet another example of a fascistic, mind-washing propaganda campaign by the Trump administration. Posed between two posters telling everyone that America was doing super awesome at pandemic-ing, Trump showed off testing equipment and explained how fantastic his administration was doing in handling the COVID-19 pandemic—now that 80,000 Americans have died over the past three months from the virus.

At the end of Trump’s bizarre press conference, CBS News’ White House correspondent Weijia Jiang asked why Trump was boasting about how much better the U.S. was doing than other countries, when Americans were still dying by the thousands every day. This did not go over well with the defensive Trump because a.) he doesn’t like answering tough questions, and b.) he is very threatened by women who are willing to ask him very tough questions.

TRUMP: Well, they are losing their lives everywhere in the world. Maybe that’s a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me, ask China that question, okay? When you ask them you may get a rather unusual answer. Yes, behind you.

Weijia Jiang was born in China, so besides Trump scapegoating the country (as has been the Republican Party line), that answer was also super duper racist. Before the next reporter could come up to the microphone, Weijia asked for some clarity on that spectacularly pathetic answer.

WEIJIA JIANG: Sir, why are you saying that to me, specifically? That I should ask China? TRUMP: I’m telling you. I’m not saying it specifically to anybody. I’m saying it to anybody who would ask a nasty question like that.

Wow. So weak. I mean … weak and cowardly.

JIANG: It’s not a nasty question.

Trump then pushed to have another person ask a question. Another female reporter, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, stepped up to the microphone, but Trump was clearly afraid of looking in that direction any longer and pointed to another microphone on the other side of the lawn. Collins tried to get her question back, having had nothing to do with the previous exchange.

But like any butt-hurt bully, Trump decided to take his impotent frustrations out on her.

KAITLAN COLLINS: But you called on me. TRUMP: I did but you didn’t respond.

This, of course, isn’t a true thing. There’s literal video of the exchange that everyone in that open-air Rose Garden space was present for. After trying to explain to Trump that she was just allowing her “colleague to finish,” Trump abruptly thanked everybody and walked away.

And here is the same video, but from these scary scary women’s perspective.

Trump throws a fit when @kaitlancollins of CNN tries to ask him a question and abruptly ends the press conference pic.twitter.com/58AVZ9CABl May 11, 2020

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1944353