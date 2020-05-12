Only a fringe minority of Americans support the anti-lockdown protests

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 14:15 Hits: 5

It turns out the "LIBERATE" protests that Donald Trump has been stoking are even less popular than Trump is. Only 31% of Americans supported the protests in a new Associated Press-NORC poll, with 55% disapproving of them.

In addition, just 8% of respondents said public demonstrations and rallies should be allowed to take place without any restrictions during the pandemic, while 91% said they either shouldn't be allowed at all (50%) or should only be allowed with certain restrictions 41%.

Anecdotally, the armed protesters who stormed the Michigan Capitol last week played particularly poorly. “We have to have the right to protest, but I have to tell you, seeing those people with those weapons at the statehouse in Michigan was pretty disturbing,” said Dee Miner, a Democrat and retired dental office manager in Fremont, California. “I felt sorry for the legislators having to work with that angry mob in the lobby. It seemed like it was just pure intimidation.”

A strong majority of Americans, 71%, also said they continue to support stay-at-home orders, including 84% of Democrats and 57% of Republicans, though overall support has dropped slightly from 80% over the last couple weeks. Support for prohibiting bars and restaurants from opening also fell 9 points from the previous poll two weeks ago, but it remains at a solid 67%.

