Losing the Fabric of the City : COVID-19 Took Chicago Black Lives First Exposed Structural Racism

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 12:34 Hits: 3

We look at the coronavirus pandemic’s disproportionate toll on African Americans through the story of Chicago’s first 100 recorded deaths. A report by ProPublica found that 70 of the first 100 people to die were African American. Black people account for 30% of Chicago’s population and 72% of COVID-19 deaths. We speak with ProPublica reporter Adriana Gallardo, who contributed to the report ”COVID-19 Took Black Lives First. It Didn’t Have To.” She says the story paints a picture of “sophisticated structural racism” in Chicago.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/5/12/chicago_70_black_people_dead_first