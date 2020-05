Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 12:45 Hits: 3

As the coronavirus continues to devastate New York City communities, we hear the voices of undocumented New Yorkers about how they are surviving the pandemic. Their stories are told in a new ProPublica story headlined “Los New Yorkers: Essential and Underprotected in the Pandemic’s Epicenter.” We speak with one of the story’s reporters, Adriana Gallardo.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/5/12/los_new_yorkers_essential_undocumented_workers