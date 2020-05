Category: World Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 17:34 Hits: 0

Afghan security forces say they have captured three senior members of the Islamic State (IS) extremist group's South Asia branch -- including the group's regional leader for South Asia, Abu Omar Khorasani.

