Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 08:54 Hits: 6

Germany's infection rate has spiked over 1, however the Robert Koch Institute says it is not representative of the whole country. In the US, Trump says he is unfazed by the White House outbreak. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-latest-germany-s-disease-prevention-agency-downplays-increased-infection-rate/a-53398377?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf