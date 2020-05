Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 01:15 Hits: 4

Senegalese President Macky Sall announced the re-opening of mosques and churches and the easing of other restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus, even as the largest one-day jump in cases was recorded on Monday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200512-senegal-to-re-open-mosques-and-ease-other-covid-19-restrictions-as-cases-jump