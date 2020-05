Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 02:50 Hits: 4

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday declared gyms and hair salons as essential services that can stay open through the new coronavirus outbreak, easing measures to control the disease despite new cases and deaths surging in the country.

