Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 09:09 Hits: 5

Gunmen attacked a hospital in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Tuesday where the international humanitarian organisation Doctors Without Borders, also known by its French acronym MSF, runs a maternity clinic, officials said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200512-gunmen-attack-kabul-hospital-where-msf-aid-group-runs-a-clinic