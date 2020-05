Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 09:41 Hits: 7

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 884 new Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases in Singapore as of Tuesday noon (May 12), taking the total count to 24,671. Among these are three Singaporeans and permanent residents, while migrant workers living in dormitories form the bulk of the remaining cases.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/regional/2020/05/12/cases-go-above-24000-as-another-884-covid-19-cases-reported-in-singapore