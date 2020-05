Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 03:33 Hits: 4

New Zealand's foreign minister on Tuesday said the country has to stand up for itself after China warned its backing of Taiwan's participation at the World Health Organization (WHO) could damage bilateral ties.

