Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 03:50 Hits: 5

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's Electoral Commission unveiled safety measures on Tuesday (May 12) designed to allow a national election to proceed as planned in September despite the COVID-19 threat. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the Sep 19 election date in January, before the global scale of ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-zealand-says-covid-19-will-not-stop-september-election-12723848