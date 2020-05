Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 09:05 Hits: 6

To those already predisposed to favor domestic production over international trade, the COVID-19 pandemic seems like a case in point. Yet a closer look at the facts shows that, if anything, the current crisis offers powerful evidence of why we need global supply chains and widely distributed production.

