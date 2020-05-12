You'll never take our freedumb! Hundreds fill Colorado eatery bucking social distancing orders

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 00:30 Hits: 4

Footage of a restaurant in Colorado hosting large crowds on Mother’s Day despite a state order limiting restaurants to takeout and delivery went viral on Sunday. A video shared on Twitter showed a packed C&C Coffee and Kitchen with customers not only without masks but failing to follow social distancing rules amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. “ATTENTION: Our freedom doesn’t end where your fear begins. … If you are afraid to be within 6 feet of another person, do not enter this business!” a sign on the restaurant’s door reportedly read.

The video, filmed by Colorado Community Media reporter Nick Puckett, also depicted crowds wrapped around the side of the building in addition to people sitting both inside and outside on the patio. Only one person out of the hundreds seen in the video seems to be wearing a mask.

Under Gov. Jared Polis’s executive order eateries including bars, cafes, and coffee shops cannot offer dine-in services until May 26. According to The Denver Post, as a penalty for violating the order, restaurants could have their licenses revoked. A spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment told the news outlet that while no one was available Sunday to address the restaurant’s reopening, the violation is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $1,000 or up to one year in jail.

But despite social media backlash, the owners of C&C Coffee and Kitchen were happy to see crowds flood their establishment. Owner April Arellano told Puckett that she had never seen such a crowd in the restaurant’s seven years of operation. “I expected it to be busy. I never expected this,” she told Colorado Community Media. “I’m so happy so many people came out to support the Constitution and stand up for what is right. We did our time. We did our two weeks. We did more than two weeks … and we were failing. We had to do something.”

Arellano also posted a Facebook live video showcasing the crowd claiming that without doing something she would have gone out of business. “So much for some of those people saying nobody would show up,” she said in the video. “Thank you, thank you, thank you so much for the support, guys. I got to get back to work.” The video has since then been removed, The Denver Post reported.

The governor’s office issued a statement Sunday calling the restaurant’s actions dangerous. “These restaurants are not only breaking the law, they are endangering the lives of their staff, customers, and community,” the statement by deputy press secretary Shelby Wieman, read according to The Denver Post. “Under Safer at Home, restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, and other similar places of public accommodation offering food or beverage for on-premises consumption are still closed. Delivery and drive-up service is available. Coloradans can contact their local public health department if they believe someone is violating Safer at Home.” While masks are only required for essential workers statewide, Gov. Polis has recommended the use of facial covers when in public.

Nick Whitehill, who planned to pick up a takeout order Sunday toldThe Denver Post, that “it was unbelievable” to see a crowd and complete disregard of statewide safety measures. Noticing that diners were not wearing masks and customers weren’t practicing social distancing prompted Whitehill to make the decision of leaving without his food despite paying for it. “I wasn’t even going to eat the food even if I had gotten it,” Whitehill said. “I walked in, took the picture and turned right around.” He shared the photo in a social media post that has since then been deleted.

Reviews on the restaurant’s Yelp page have also increased following the video’s appearance on social media. While many criticized and complained about the restaurant’s lack of following safety measures, some supported the restaurant including one who said: “the coffee is to die for,” The Washington Postreported. Although her business may be at risk and fines will be in place, Arellano has shown no remorse for an action that could endanger hundreds.

“We are standing for America, small businesses, the Constitution and against the overreach of our governor in Colorado!!” C & C Coffee & Kitchen wrote on its Twitter account. The tweet tagged Donald Trump, who has shown public support for those actively participating in anti-lockdown activities.

Nationwide business owners are taking measures to protest stay-at-home orders. Daily Kos reported that a salon owner in Texas was sentenced to seven days in jail for refusing to close her business amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Similar to how people came to Arellano’s defense, Republicans including Ted Cruz—who got a horrible haircut at the salon—quickly came to the owner’s defense. Some even volunteered to pay her fine.

While one can understand the sentiment local business owners face with stay-at-home orders in place, ignoring measures put in place for the safety of society is irresponsible. Disregarding social distancing measures and other recommendations in place to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic only increases the chance of infection ultimately leading to a longer time in quarantine.

