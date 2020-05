Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 08:31 Hits: 5

The death toll in a fire in a retirement home in the town of Krasnogorsk near Moscow has risen to 11, with two more elderly people succumbing to injuries suffered during the blaze.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/nursing-home-fire-moscow-death-toll-rises-11/30607385.html