Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 03:36 Hits: 4

Fossils found in a Bulgarian cave show that Homo sapiens may have swept into Europe 46,000 years ago. This indicates a longer overlap with Neanderthals and suggests major cultural links between the two.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bulgarian-fossils-suggest-homo-sapiens-arrived-in-europe-earlier-than-previously-thought/a-53399586?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf