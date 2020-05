Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 07:12 Hits: 4

Several patients being treated for coronavirus have died after a ventilator caught fire, Russian news agencies say. Initial indications are that the device was overloaded.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-ventilator-fire-in-st-petersburg-hospital-kills-covid-19-patients/a-53400972?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf