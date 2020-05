Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 06:47 Hits: 4

Police in the French capital declared a ban on alcoholic drinks on the banks of the Seine and the popular Canal Saint-Martin after crowds gathered there on Monday evening to enjoy their newly recovered freedom following eight weeks of lockdown.

