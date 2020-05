Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 08:47 Hits: 6

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark will significantly increase testing for COVID-19 and put a contact tracing system in place to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/05/12/denmark-increases-testing-contact-tracing-to-prevent-second-coronavirus-wave