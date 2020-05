Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 08:48 Hits: 6

MANILA: The Philippines' capital city of Manila, along with other two "high-risk" areas in the country, will remain under "modified enhanced community quarantine" until May 31 in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus), the country's Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Tuesday (May 12).

