Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 07:10 Hits: 4

LONDON: The British government will on Tuesday (May 12) set out details on how to make workplaces safer as some businesses start to return to work after Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a cautious plan to exit the coronavirus lockdown. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the business ministry ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-to-set-out-details-on-making-workplaces-safer-as-lockdown-12724366