Category: World Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 20:39 Hits: 2

While the EU and NATO have laid accusations of coronavirus disinformation campaigns against several nations, evidence is strongest against China.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2020/0511/Wary-Europe-welcomes-China-s-help-but-not-its-disinformation?icid=rss