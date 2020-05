Category: World Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 10:15 Hits: 0

Global media are so consumed by the public-health and economic consequences of COVID-19 that they have failed to pay adequate attention to growing political and institutional risks. In fact, if we are not careful, the biggest casualty of COVID-19 could be democracy.

