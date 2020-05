Category: World Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 14:21 Hits: 4

Czech media have identified the man they say is the undercover Russian diplomat who entered the country nearly two months ago with a suitcase containing ricin as part of an alleged plot to poison as many as three Prague officials who had taken actions that angered the Kremlin.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/media-out-russian-in-alleged-plot-to-poison-czech-officials-with-ricin/30606089.html