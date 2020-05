Category: World Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 15:39 Hits: 4

Iraqi security forces have raided the office of an Iran-aligned party in the southern province of Basra and arrested militiamen who fired on demonstrators, killing one protester and injuring several others outside the party building.

