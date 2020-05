Category: World Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 14:06 Hits: 6

Two Sioux nations in South Dakota have said that Governor Kristi Noem is undermining both their sovereignty and their health. Indigenous populations have been especially hard-hit by the pandemic.

