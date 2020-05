Category: World Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 17:19 Hits: 7

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc will add labels and warning messages on some tweets with disputed or misleading information about COVID-19, the company said on Monday, as part of a new approach to misinformation that will eventually extend to other topics.

