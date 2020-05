Category: World Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 16:04 Hits: 6

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump accused Democrats on Monday (May 11) of moving to reopen U.S. states from coronavirus lockdown measures too slowly for political advantage, without providing evidence to support his claim. The Republican president, who is running for re-election in November, is ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-accuses-democrats-reopening-states-slowly-12722470