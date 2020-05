Category: World Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 17:19 Hits: 7

GENEVA: The World Health Organization's director general has "no mandate" to invite Taiwan to take part in its assembly next week, the body's lawyer said on Monday (May 11), adding member states had "divergent views" on the self-ruled island's participation. WHO principal legal officer Steven ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/who-says-has--no-mandate--to-invite-taiwan-to-assembly-meeting-12722584