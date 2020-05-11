The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

COVID-19 Is Clarifying the Climate Challenge

Category: World Hits: 6

While we may be able to manage the COVID-19 pandemic with social distancing, new antiviral drugs, and eventually, one hopes, a vaccine, climate change represents an even larger existential threat, because its effects have no defined treatment or lifespan. There may be a reset button for the post-pandemic global economy, but there is none for the planet on which it depends.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-lessons-for-climate-change-by-olivia-macharis-and-nadim-farajalla-2020-05

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version