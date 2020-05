Category: World Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 06:39 Hits: 4

An Iranian warship was accidentally hit by a missile fired during naval exercises in the Gulf of Oman, killing one sailor and wounding 15 others, state television said on May 11.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-missile-strikes-own-vessel-killing-one-and-wounding-15/30605160.html