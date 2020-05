Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 May 2020 17:36 Hits: 2

Progressives on Saturday denounced an “infuriating” report which detailed the Department of Health and Human Services’ refusal to take an American company up on its offer to supply millions of N95 respirators…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/trump-officials-ignored-companys-offer-to-make-7-million-n95-masks-per-month-in-early-days-of-pandemic-criminal-negligence/