Category: World Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 07:12 Hits: 4

Kurzarbeit has been a lifeline for businesses and workers during the short, sharp economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic. But if business activity doesn't snap back, much higher unemployment is inevitable.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/why-germany-s-reduced-hours-scheme-won-t-work-long-term/a-53377212?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf