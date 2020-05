Category: World Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 08:28 Hits: 9

A group of 50 refugees and asylum seekers flew from Greece to Britain on Monday to reunite with relatives in a transfer that had been held up by the coronavirus lockdown.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/migrants-stranded-in-greece-by-covid-19-fly-to-uk-12721464