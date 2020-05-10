The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Continuing to Push for Reopening of Economy, White House Takes Extra Precautions As Two Staffers Test Positive for Coronavirus

Julia Conley, staff writer
Reports of at least two positive coronavirus cases among White House employees illustrated how easily Covid-19 can spread in enclosed workplaces, —deepening concerns about the likely effects of President Donald Trump's aggressive push to reopen the U.S. economy.

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/05/10/continuing-push-reopening-economy-white-house-takes-extra-precautions-two-staffers?cd-origin=rss

