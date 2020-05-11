A Mother's Day poem to honor resilient immigrant mothers

Category: World Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 01:20 Hits: 4

Mother’s Day was never a big day in my family. Outside of sharing a photo that my friends demanded to see on social media, the gifts my siblings and I would give my mother, and the burned breakfast we would attempt to make--it was a regular day. It wasn’t that we didn't love our mother but we grew up in a culture that told us to love and honor our mothers every day. “Paradise lies at the feet of your mother.” So the American tradition of Mother’s Day made no difference to what we saw as Mother’s Day every day in our homes. But as an aspiring poet, I made a point to remind my mother of her importance in my life each year with a poem dedicated to her resilience. Here’s this year’s poem.

my mother’s strength and beauty cannot be confined to one word

on her shoulders, she carries the wisdom of her mother and her mother and hers

if only I could find the right words would I bring justice to her being

immigrant. how many miles have you traveled?

warrior. how many battles have you fought?

brave. how much burden have you carried?

empowering. how many tears have you wiped?

selfless. how much pain have you hidden?

the answer is endless because of you yourself are the embodiment of resilience

and when people say I look like you I awe at your beauty

and pray one day I will have even an ounce of your strength to carry.

---

“Here's to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.”

Happy Mother’s Day! Do you have a Mother’s Day tradition?

