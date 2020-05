Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 May 2020 14:09 Hits: 0

The Serbian government has protested to the European Union after one of the bloc's educational websites described inventor and electricity trailblazer Nikola Tesla as a "famous Croatian."

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/serbia-protests-eu-site-s-reference-to-inventor-tesla-as-croatian-/30602927.html