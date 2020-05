Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 May 2020 06:22 Hits: 3

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on Iran to halt prosecutions of those who peacefully protested the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' (IRGC) deadly attack on a civilian airliner and the initial denial of responsibility.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/hrw-urges-iran-to-halt-prosecutions-for-protests-over-ukraine-air-crash/30603743.html