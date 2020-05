Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 May 2020 07:56 Hits: 5

Iran is ready for a full prisoner exchange with the United States, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei says, adding that Washington has yet to respond to Iran's call for a prisoner swap.

