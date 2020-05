Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 May 2020 21:44 Hits: 4

Demonstrators gathered in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart and other German cities to decry coronavirus-triggered restrictions imposed by the government. A right-wing protester attacked a team of reporters in Dortmund.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-thousands-of-protesters-slam-isolation-measures/a-53382891?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf