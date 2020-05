Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 May 2020 01:46 Hits: 3

Cases in China and South Korea are rising, threatening hard-won gains in their fight against the virus. Germany's transmission rate has, meanwhile, climbed above 1 again. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-latest-more-than-4-million-global-cases/a-53383336?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf