Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 May 2020 14:55 Hits: 3

Little Richard, the self-proclaimed “architect of rock ‘n’ roll” whose piercing wail, pounding piano and towering pompadour irrevocably altered popular music while introducing black R&B to white America, died Saturday. He was 87.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200509-rock-n-roll-pioneer-little-richard-dies-aged-87