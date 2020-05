Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 May 2020 08:14 Hits: 3

PETALING JAYA: Healthcare workers Shahir Razali and Mastura Maznor have been hailed as "heroes" by the Health director-general after a photo of them carrying and escorting an elderly Chinese lady while wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE) went viral on social media.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/05/10/noor-hisham-praises-healthcare-workers-for-going-the-extra-mile