Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 May 2020 02:40 Hits: 3

The legend was honoured by everyone across the entertainment industry, from Elton John, The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Bob Dylan to former First Lady Michelle Obama and actress Viola Davis.

Read more https://cnalifestyle.channelnewsasia.com/trending/little-richard-death-celebrity-tributes-elton-john-mick-jagger-12718512