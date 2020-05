Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 May 2020 03:10 Hits: 3

Australia's biggest state, home to Sydney, will allow cafes and restaurants, playgrounds and outdoor pools to reopen on Friday as extensive testing has shown the spread of the coronavirus has slowed sharply, New South Wales state's premier said on Sunday.

