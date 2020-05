Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 13:00 Hits: 0

Argentina's creditors are being asked to accept a proposal that would reduce their revenue stream but make it sustainable. A responsible resolution will set a positive precedent, not only for Argentina, but for the international financial system as a whole.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/argentina-sovereign-debt-restructuring-private-creditors-by-joseph-e-stiglitz-et-al-2020-05