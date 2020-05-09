The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Spotlight on Green News Views: New renewables outpace gas; 'murder hornet' hype

This is the 642nd edition of the Spotlight on Green News & Views (previously known as the Green Diary Rescue). Here is the May 2 edition. Inclusion of a story in the Spotlight does not necessarily indicate my agreement with or endorsement of it.

OUTSTANDING GREEN STORIES

foresterbob writes—Hysterical Hornet Hype: “[I]t came as no surprise to me a few days ago, that multiple news headlines screamed Murder Hornets, when one day earlier, nobody had heard of such a thing. The hype was oozing from my keyboard, forcing me to wash my hands frequently. Fortunately I was already in practice. Was I the only person who was bothered by this extreme display of Spheksophobia? It took a few days, but I finally learned that I am not alone. Witness this article from AP, Bug experts dismiss worry about US 'murder hornets' as hype How scared should we be? Here’s a guy who is studying the imported Asian hornets in Washington: ‘They are not “murder hornets.” They are just hornets,’ said Washington Agriculture Department entomologist Chris Looney, who is working on the state’s search for these large hornets. The facts are, experts said, two dead hornets were found in Washington last December, a lone Canadian live nest was found and wiped out last September and no live hornets have yet been seen this year.”

Also check out foresterbob’s personal account of contact with hornets below.

CRITTERS AND THE GREAT OUTDOORS

foresterbob writes—Republished: The Year of the Hornet: “It’s like a scene from a cheap horror movie, except that it’s no movie. You are in the woods, miles from the nearest town; far, even, from another human being. But you are not alone. Hornets are everywhere, and they are checking you out. A background buzz constantly permeates the normally silent woods. Since late July, I have been working on a forest inventory project in central Idaho. As a consulting forester, I travel to the Pacific Northwest each summer when the Georgia heat becomes unbearable. This is a return trip; I worked here last October. As far as forestry projects go, this one is pretty nice. The rolling mountains aren’t all that steep. Elevations of close to one mile keep temperatures comfortable, though the afternoon sun can be pretty fierce. [...] This year I have been a prisoner in the cab of the truck, usually with the windows rolled up. From the first light of day until it is nearly dark, the hornets are out there. When I wake up in the morning, I can hear them buzzing, sometimes ramming the metal and glass of the camper shell with their heads, as if testing for a weakness in my defenses. The moment I step outside, they come to greet me. Usually it begins with a single hornet. It moves quickly, taking full advantage of the 3D world it inhabits. Starting at the feet, it begins to inspect me. Boldly, fearlessly, it buzzes frantically back and forth, inspecting front and back, gradually working its way upwards towards the top of my head. It appears to be constructing a holographic image to share with its nest mates.”

lostintheozarks writes—The Daily Bucket: Butterflies, Beasts, Blooms, Bees and Birds...”Some days it isn’t about writing the story you intended to write, but letting the story evolve as you try to upload the photos and most of the uploads fail! Then you discover that there is a tornado warning within a mile or two of your home and maybe it is time to go down into the basement and wait for the storms to pass — and hope you don’t get hit with a tornado! (8:15 pm). It is 9:00 pm now and the severe storms have passed. We are safe, but still no luck uploading...I will try again later. So, now it is past midnight. The storms have moved on and it is quiet outside. Maybe now I can finally upload? Let’s try the photo of the deer I saw in the woods today. [… ] How about a tent caterpillar? The ‘tents’ they make in the trees look horrible, but one individual caterpillar is almost pretty.

imageTwo does in the woods. One ran. The other seemed to believe it was invisible.

OceanDiver writes—BackyardBirdRace/Daily Bucket combo - AprilintoMay tally...SPRING: “Quite a few new birds over this past 1½ months since our last tally, many FOY (First Of Year), arriving for the summer season. While the ducks are fast disappearing, other birds are making an appearance at the shore, including the terns, ospreys, swallows, and these Savannah sparrows. [...] My general locale is coastal northwest Washington state, a mix of habitats from shrubs to woods to roadside to beach overlook. As of the beginning of May, I have 66 total backyard birds with 16 new since the last tally, 10 of whom are summer migrants (marked with *) who have arrived for the season.” 

OceanDiver writes—The Daily Bucket - unexpected sunset: “May 2, 2020, Pacific Northwest. The westerly direction —  and view —  from my house is trees, which means I rarely see sunsets. Sometimes I’ll see a bit of color trickling through branches. If it seems like it might be a nice sunset, we’ll get in the car and drive the mile around to a westerly view across the water, about 5 minutes away. This evening a little after 8 pm it seemed like there might be some color, after being cloudy all day. So off we went, as the sky darkened. Coming out of the trees, partway around the corner, the northern sky opened up and wow — Stop the car! Giant cloud all the way from the horizon, towering overhead and continuing around behind to the south. I stood by the roadside and watched the mottled layers of cloud shift in shape and hue.”

imagePeregrine Falcon

Kestrel writes—Dawn Chorus: Rooftop Rendevous With a Peregrine Falcon: “In the spring of 2012, I had the opportunity to get up close and personal with a Peregrine Falcon that dropped out of the sky. Literally. The ledge outside of my office on the 28th floor of a downtown Sacramento high-rise was apparently the perfect place for a young Peregrine Falcon to sit and preen. And preen he did for a good 30 minutes, giving me time to grab my camera and fire away. [...] The Peregrine Falcon (Falco peregrinus) is the world's most widespread bird of prey. Because of its far-reaching breeding range, it is found in many areas around the world. At one time, it was on the Endangered Species list because it was threatened by the use of pesticides, but since DDT was banned in the 1970s, populations have recovered. This guy is a testament to that fact, as he's a juvenile estimated to be about 10 to 11 months old.” 

Milly Watt writes—The Daily Bucket - Peak Prairie: “Every spring, I try to make a visit to the Kah Tai Prairie in Port Townsend. This 1.4 acre prairie is a remnant of the landscape that emerged after the retreat of the ice age glaciers. It survived development because of benign neglect, having been set aside as a ‘rough’ in the golf course. It was recognized as a unique botanical site in 1986 and the Kah Tai Preserve was officially created in 1987. Volunteers from the Olympic Peninsula Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society work to restore and maintain this treasure. This year, it has also been designated as a stop on the Chetzemoka Trail. This is an interpretative trail winding through Port Townsend to celebrate the life of Chief Chetzemoka and the important places in his life and of the S’Klallam people. It was a joint project between the community and the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe to educate about the relationship between the S’Klallam people who have lived here for hundreds of years and the European settlers who arrived in the mid-19th century. This new sign at the prairie describes their harvesting of the bulbs of the Common (blue) Camas and the maintenance of the fields by burning.” 

funningforrest writes—The Daily Bucket: Dogwood, a Duck, and... Oh My!“As noon approached on May 5 (yesterday as I write this), I stirred my lethargic legs, disengaged my brain from yet another YouTube nature/science documentary, and set out to make a short hike I had been procrastinating for a couple of weeks.  I’m sure glad I did because… you never know what you might see. Gansner Creek (see here for a topo map of same) is but one of many small tributaries flowing down the north-facing slopes of the ring of mountains that surround American Valley, CA.  As a young boy I often played in and around this little creek where it flowed very close by my house, but for some reason never hiked up the old, now disused road that follows along it.  Before I made yesterday’s hike I looked at it on Google Earth. It showed a small pond about a mile up. Have camera, will walk.”

CaptBLI writes—The Daily Bucket - The Park is Open! “The ‘Powers that Be’ have deemed most of Mississippi open for business (with some restrictions).  The two types of creatures that didn’t follow the safety directives, were the varied fauna and the ‘Cov-idiots.’ With mask and gloves in place, I strolled through Lamar Park in Oxford, Mississippi, to check on the wildlife and avoid the humans. Here is what I discovered. There were several geese hanging around the pond including two parents and their brood. I heard a few honks but no sneezes from that gaggle. I moved on toward other areas. A bird on the water side of Cattails (Typha latifolia) caught my eye. Here are two photos of that stealthy hunter.”

imageGoslings and parents enjoying the pond and sunshine.

CLIMATE CHAOS

citisven writes—The Planet or The Humans: Michael Moore’s false choice a lesson in how not to build a movement: “I meant to write about the Michael Moore produced documentary Planet of the Humans right after watching it last weekend. But over the course of the week all of the wild distortions and misrepresentations in it got debunked quite expertly by dozens of people with much more knowledge on the current state of renewable energy than me (including our very own A Siegel), so I decided it wasn’t worth spending any more time on. My bottom line was that even though it makes a few good points, this film is so amateurish, dated, and in such bad faith that the highest award it could aspire to is to be forgotten. The End. But then Bill McKibben, who gets caricatured in the film as the nefarious eco-profiteering mastermind in bed with evil polluting corporations, wrote a piece in Rolling Stone that gets to the core of why this is so much worse than what Josh Fox calls ‘an unsubstantiated, unscientific, poorly made piece of yellow journalism which attacks proven renewable energy and science.’ (Side note: having followed Bill’s work, interviewed him, done a bunch of DK climate blogathons with him, and been involved in various campaigns he and others have inspired since 10/10/10, the very notion that he has a parallel shadow life as a corporate shill is actually LOL hilarious in its outlandishness).”

Angmar writes—Climate Experts Are Calling Michael Moore’s New Film “Dangerous, Misleading, and Destructive: “The film, Planet of the Humans, was released on the eve of Earth Day last week by its producer, Michael Moore, the baseball cap-wearing documentarian known for Fahrenheit 9/11 and Bowling for Columbine. Describing itself as a ‘full-frontal assault on our sacred cows,’ the film argues that electric cars and solar energy are unreliable and rely upon fossil fuels to function. It also attacks figures including Al Gore for bolstering corporations that push flawed technologies over real solutions to the climate crisis. Michael Mann, a climate scientist and signatory to Fox’s letter, said the film includes ‘various distortions, half-truths and lies’ and that the filmmakers ‘have done a grave disservice to us and the planet by promoting climate change inactivist tropes and talking points.’ The film’s makers did not respond to questions over whether it will be pulled down.”

ClimateDenierRoundup writes—Atkin Says It’s “Just Stupid” to Deny Climate-Coronavirus Parallels. WSJ Editorial Proves Her Right: “Yesterday, Sammy Roth of the LA Times published a shocking story of extortion and terrorism in the service of fossil fuels and fighting to stop climate action. Also yesterday, a new group of conservatives who supposedly care about climate action launched. It’s hard to say which appears more insidious. On its face, Roth’s story of how pro-gas advocate Eric Hofmann threatened the lives of his own workers and public officials is probably worse. Back in March, Hoffman sent a letter to the San Luis Obispo officials warning that if a scheduled vote went ahead to encourage new buildings to be all-electric and not use gas appliances, he would bus in ‘hundreds and hundreds of pissed off people potentially adding to this pandemic.’ He made it crystal clear that he would endanger the lives of protestors: ‘I can assure you there will be no social distancing in place.’ As a result, the vote, which was sure to pass, was instead postponed, and has not yet been rescheduled. And maybe we’re sticklers for definitions, but if threatening to expose both protestors and police and government officials to a deadly virus in the midst of a pandemic with a goal of preventing elected officials from voting on a policy you don’t like isn’t terrorism, we don’t know what is.”

ClimateDenierRoundup writes—As Some Embrace Terrorism To Subvert Climate Action, Others Turn To Propaganda: “On Monday morning, the Guardian ran a great interview with climate journalist Emily Atkin. It opens with Atkin rather unapologetically declaring, “I’m sorry, but if you still refuse to see parallels between climate change and coronavirus then honestly you’re just stupid.’ Always eager to prove its critics right, by Monday evening the Wall Street Journal published an editorial that basically does just that: The Fossil Fuel-Virus Nexus? Not.  With a headline format so stale and overplayed that the Borat movie satirized its ubiquity 14 years ago, the WSJ studiously avoids making anything resembling an intelligent argument about there “not” being a connection between climate change and coronavirus. Instead, the Journal fixated on research from Harvard which found that the PM2.5 (soot) from burning fossil fuels and other sources has increased the public’s risk of dying from coronavirus.” 

image

VideoGameVet writes—The Climate Trail is bringing climate education into schools nationwide:  “I’m working to bring climate education into the schools. Here's why this is important: Big Oil is pouring millions of dollars into creating pro-fossil fuel classroom content for children across the country. This is why I applied my decades of experience in video and educational games and produced The Climate Trail game. The game is 100% free, non-violent and ad-free.  Let's stop the Fossil Fuel Industry's take over of public education. Inspired by the most successful educational game of all time, The Oregon Trail, which sold 65 million copies, the game is about climate refugees fleeing ever-worsening conditions after inaction on climate has rendered much of the USA (and the world) uninhabitable. The game combines the adventure and play of the journey north with visual novel elements, where characters reveal how and why this climate apocalypse unfolded.  The game is available on mobile and computer platforms. Last week I released a significant update. With the cooperation of Climate Communication, the game now incorporates over 50 screens of climate information organized in an e-book format and accessible at any time during the game.”

Meteor Blades writes—Thursday Night Owls: How the climate crisis is contributing to soaring rates of infectious disease: “The scientists who study how diseases emerge in a changing environment knew this moment was coming. Climate change is making outbreaks of disease more common and more dangerous. Over the past few decades, the number of emerging infectious diseases that spread to people — especially coronaviruses and other respiratory illnesses believed to have come from bats and birds — has skyrocketed. A new emerging disease surfaces five times a year. One study estimates that more than 3,200 strains of coronaviruses already exist among bats, awaiting an opportunity to jump to people.

ECO-ACTION & ECO JUSTICE

imageThe fight for environmental justice is a fight for your life.

MichaelOwens writes—COVID19, ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE AND THE NEED FOR REFORM: “Decades of systemic economic injustice, environmental injustice, biased housing policies and discrimination in health care that have all played a part in making most any outbreak more deadly for us in the Black and Brown communities and especially during a deadly pandemic such as COVID-19. In many ways the COVID-19 pandemic is not just a health crisis, it’s an environmental justice crisis. Why is this happening? For over 50 years, there has been work done by many that document the racial disparities that cause the underlying conditions that leave certain minority communities more vulnerable to events like the COVID19 pandemic. The first issue is lack of access to healthcare that leads to underlying conditions. In Native American communities, disproportionately high rates of diabetes, heart disease, and asthma, combined with overcrowded housing, make these communities even more vulnerable. Essential workers who do not have the privilege of staying home are largely made up of people from more vulnerable communities, specifically Black and Latino workers. This includes more than one million farmworkers who are working to maintain food production while facing inadequate safeguards, limited access to medical care, and often overcrowded conditions.” 

Meteor Blades writes—Friday Night Owls: Youth activists educate themselves about a just economic recovery: “Sunrise School, as it’s called, is an online training program the youth-led climate activist organization the Sunrise Movement pulled together as soon as it became clear that students would be stuck at home for the spring semester. The group has three levels of online learning experiences designed to train thousands of new leaders in how to push elected officials to pass a Green New Deal. [...] The Sunrise Movement isn’t the only youth-led climate group bringing lectures, homework, and pop quizzes to the screens and smartphones we’re all glued to. Fridays For Future, the youth climate action group founded by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, has hosted regular Friday digital strikes and webinars featuring the likes of activist and award-winning writer Naomi Klein. And the BIPOC-led youth activist group Zero Hour has put out podcasts focused on a new theme each week aiming to call attention to the root causes of the climate crisis.”

CANDIDATES, STATE AND DC ECO-RELATED POLITICS

eddiemauro writes—Baupost Group, Fossil Fuel Money and the DSCC Establishment in Iowa - Not Big Progressive Change: “[T]he D.C. establishment and Chuck Schumer have decided to pour their resources behind Theresa Greenfield. You may remember Greenfield from 2018 when her campaign committed signature fraud, her campaign manager was charged with felony election misconduct, and Greenfield failed to make the ballot. [...] The Greenfield campaign is taking money from the Baupost Group which is heavily invested in oil and gas, Puerto Rican vulture debt, and owned major shares in refineries receiving biofuel waivers through the Trump Administration. This is the very definition of hypocrisy. You can’t say you ‘Refuse Corporate PAC Money’ and support action on climate, then turn around and raise thousands of dollars from employees and leaders of The Baupost Group. Iowans deserve better. My campaign has refused all money from fossil fuel-aligned companies, CEOs, and lobbyists because we need bold action on climate. We need a Green New Deal that recognizes the need to reach Net Zero emissions by 2030.”

silence writes—What it was like to attend the Biden Earth Day Fundraiser: “Attending the Virtual Environmental and Clean Energy Reception with Vice President Joe Biden was an interesting experience. I found out about it early because I had signed up to raise money for him once Sanders and Warren endorsed Joe Biden, so I attended a regional Biden finance call, where the event was mentioned. I recruited donors among active environmentalists to try and get a group of people who could ask climate questions. As a group, my personal network raised a bit over $13000. Unusually, the Biden campaign indicated that they were not providing extra access for big donors or fundraisers at this event — traditionally $2800 donors get a selfie with him at in-person events. Questions needed to be submitted by email in advance, and were forwarded to staff and to Mary Nichols, chair of the California Air Resources Board. The Biden campaign telegraphed via the press that they would likely announce additional climate policy in the near future. With Earth Day coming up, it was pretty clear when the announcements would happen.” 

Aldous J Pennyfarthing writes—Former Obama official: Trump administration is turning 'health expert' into 'climate scientist': “Unless Ivanka or the inventor of the Egg McMuffin happens to be reading this, it’s a good bet Donald Trump doesn’t give a shit about you. If Trump could kill off half the country and still get reelected, there’s a good chance it’s all but certain he’d do that. So we’re probably not going to see mass testing, contact tracing, or other sensible measures being used to allow us to safely reopen the economy. Nope. You people are COVID fodder. Get used to it. Of course, Trump doesn’t want more coronavirus-related deaths — because, you know, that would look bad. So get ready to see those fatality numbers questioned, first by Trump and then by his army of sycophants in Congress and the media. You know what’s a lot easier than saving people’s lives? Appearing on Fox News and screaming pseudoscientific gibberish while smearing Anthony Fauci. It’s all part of the burgeoning effort to turn science into a mud pit where nothing is quite as clear as it seems. Because in GOP-land, data and evidence are not what determine scientific truths anymore — the assent of people who are jonesing for Old Country Buffet and monster truck rallies does.” 

ENERGY

gmoke writes—COVID19 and Energy: What McKinsey Thinks: “On Tuesday, April 28, I attended an online seminar on Energy and COVID19 organized by the Harvard Undergraduate Clean Energy Group (https://www.huceg.org/) with Scott S. Nyquist and Luciano Di Fiori both of the consulting firm McKinsey and Company. I’ve heard Scott Nyquist speak on energy a few times over the years, usually at MIT, and have found him to be informative even though our perspectives are very different. [...] In terms of energy, liquid fuels demand will take 2-4 years to recover; gasoline use is estimated to decrease 60% under lockdown; natural gas is down 5-10%. There will be excess supply and dropping prices which means that fracking will become even less economic (a conclusion I draw which Nyquist and Di Fiori did not offer). Global oil products demand will be down 6.7 -13.0 million barrels per day pushing refinery levels and margins to historically low levels and LNG [liquid natural gas] may take 5-7 years to come back to stable prices, lower with occasional flare ups of higher prices as things equalize. McKinsey expects no long-term consequences to demand, but is monitoring for changes. I don’t agree with McKinsey about no long-term changes in demand.” 

Fossil Fuels & Emissions Controls

Dan Bacher writes—Western States Petroleum Association, Chevron spend $2.7 million lobbying in 2020's 1st quarter: “From January 1 to March 31, 2020, the Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA), the largest and most powerful corporate lobby in California, spent $1,089,702 lobbying state officials, according to financial data filed with the California Secretary of State on April 30. Meanwhile, after the Legislature recessed at home during the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. oil prices collapsed below zero as California regulators approved 24 new fracking permits and expanded  oil and gas drilling in California. Dozens of oil tankers, with no place to store their crude, currently lurk off the coast. Chevron spent even more: $1,638,497 in the fifth quarter of the 2019-20 legislation session to influence legislators, the Governor’s Office and other state officials. The two oil industry giants combined to spend a total of $2,728,199 lobbying in the session’s fifth quarter.” 

Dan Bacher writes—As oil prices plunged during pandemic, new California oil permits rose 7.8% in 2020's first quarter! “As the price of oil plunged to below zero and dozens of oil tankers carrying over 20 million barrels of oil idled off the California coast, new oil and gas drilling permits actually increased 7.8 percent under Governor Gavin Newsom during the first quarter of 2020 through April 4 as compared to the first quarter of 2019, according to a report issued today by two watchdog groups. Consumer Watchdog and FrackTrackerAlliance reported today that the Newsom Administration issued 1,623 permits during the first quarter of the year.  The California Department of Conservation on April 3 also approved 24 new fracking permits in Kern County during the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic and after a nearly six-month moratorium on new fracking operations. The number of oil and gas permits issued under Newsom since he took office in January 2019 now comes to a total of 6,168. The permit numbers and locations are posted and updated on an interactive map at the website: NewsomWellWatch.com. ”

Meteor Blades writes—Coal companies, some with ties to Trump, get $31 million in paycheck protection loans: “Coal mining companies, including two with strong ties to the Trump regime, have received $31 million from the Paycheck Protection Program designed to help small businesses stay afloat and their workers employed while much of the economy is shut down as efforts are made to mitigate the health impacts of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. That, reports Ari Natter and Jason Grotto at Bloomberg, irks environmentalists who challenge providing loans to a dying industry whose toxic emissions kill thousands of people every year and add prodigious amounts of carbon dioxide to the already overburdened atmosphere, thus worsening the climate crisis. Said Jayson O’Neill, director of the Western Values Project, a Montana-based conservation group: ‘The question is, is this a good use of taxpayer dollars when we have other businesses closing their doors? What is the long term viability of this industry? I would argue we should focus first on the small businesses that are in the most need.” But industry advocates call coal “absolutely critical” and a spokeswoman for the National Mining Association said that since it is afflicted with the same challenges as other industries, its “116,000 Americans directly employed at our nation’s coal mines” deserve to have their paychecks covered by the loans, too. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, however, the last time there were that many U.S. coal mine employees was 1992.” 

KRockwell writes—US BLM takes advantage of the pandemic to push expanded oil drilling in northwest New Mexico: “From NM Political Report comes this story: nmpoliticalreport.com/… The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) decided to move forward with a public engagement process for plans to expand drilling in the Greater Chaco region, even as the communities in northwestern New Mexico, who are currently struggling with a surge in COVID-19 cases, have repeatedly requested an extension to the process. The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) and the BLM released a draft amendment to the Farmington field office resource management plan (RMP) and environmental impact statement in late February, kicking off a public comment period that ends on May 28. The 400-plus page draft amendment outlines a preferred alternative that would increase oil and gas activity in the Greater Chaco region. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread across the state, local community groups in the Greater Chaco region requested the BLM extend the public comment period during the public health emergency.

Renewables, Efficiency, Energy Storage & Conservation

ClimateDenierRoundup writes—Gassholes Are Fighting Against Electrification With Just The Saddest Arguments: “On Earth Day, hundreds, if not thousands, of op-eds were published about climate, the environment, and energy. But one in particular seems to have caught the attention of the gas industry. Judging by their response, they consider it a threat. Richard Oberg, an energy efficiency official at Sacramento’s nonprofit utility, wrote about the benefits of electrifying home appliances in UtilityDive. He described how the switch from gas-powered heat and stoves to electric can save consumers money, save the utilities’ energy, and save the environment from the emissions that result from burning gas.In response, the Independent Petroleum Association of America published a blog post at its Energy in Depth site attempting to rebut Oberg’s op-ed. What it really did, however, was show the emptiness of the industry’s argument, which relies almost exclusively on reports from the gas industry itself to claim that its product is cheaper or more efficient than electricity.” 

adamtorkilds writes—Our Response To COVID-19 Must Support Renewable Energy: ”Everybody who has been following the news is likely aware that global emissions have been significantly reduced thanks to social distancing efforts. Fewer people are driving to work or flying off to exotic vacation destinations, and in doing so we’ve drastically reduced the amount of automobile and airplane emissions across the globe. Wildlife has been pictured walking the streets of human cities, and some are praising this as an example of how the coronavirus is at least fostering some positive ecological change. The reality is that we are still not doing enough. Emissions are only down because humans are miserably stuck inside - until long-term energy reform is fostered, these emission gains will be temporary and insufficient. Many construction projects have been temporarily or permanently delayed, and this includes the establishment of new renewable energy facilities. Many companies that were thinking of pivoting toward renewable energy measures are now finding themselves too financially pressured to make these changes.” 

Mokurai writes—Renewable day: Sweden Closes Last Coal Plant Two Years Early: “Go bye-bye! It has been pleasant to report more and more countries taking the Pledge, but it is much sweeter to see them achieve it. Coal first, then gas and oil, as demand for each collapses. Belgium first, then Austria, then Sweden, then…Sweden Shuts Down Its Last Coal Plant Two Years Early. The announcement, along with Austria's, also advances Europe's movement away from coal, EURACTIV reported. Belgium became the first EU country to phase out coal for heating and power in 2016. Six more countries have pledged to follow suit by 2025 and five more by 2030. Germany, which is the world's No. 1 producer of brown lignite coal, reached an agreement in January to stop burning the fuel by 2038.” 

Mokurai writes—Renewable Tuesday: 1 GW of Solar for India's Railways: “Not so long ago I was complaining that India wanted to grow renewable energy by leaving hide-bound coal ministers in place and telling new suppliers what the market prices will be. Now they are talking about letting a real market emerge. And starting to act. Indian Railways tenders 1 GW of ground-mounted solar projects — PV Magazine India. Developers have until June 30 to lodge bids to develop plots of solar capacity across the national rail network paying no more than Rs2.71/kWh for the electricity generated under a 25-year contract. The Railway Energy Management Company joint venture created by Indian Railways and state-owned engineering consultancy Rites Ltd has invited bids for the development of 1 GW of solar generation capacity on the state rail company’s land. This fits nicely with the above. Indian railways gets $750 million ADB fund for track electrification.”

Mokurai writes—Renewable Wednesday: Post-Covid Decarbonization: “Buildings. Climate, COVID-19 and the economics of decarbonizing buildings — Greenbiz. Apr 9, 2020—The coronavirus outbreak likely will force government and business leaders to rethink their strategic planning for real estate assets. New construction planning should incorporate lessons from the market shutdown of COVID-19. The economics of investing in all-electric, digital, integrated systems can be much stronger in new construction than retrofit scenario planning, but decision-makers will have to shift from the status-quo, design-to-code approach. There are significant net zero, electrification and decarbonization policies globally that can help direct innovative best practices in new construction in the post-COVID-19 era.Technologies such as heat pumps (air source heat pumps for cool climates and ground source heat pumps for heating), variable refrigerant flow, energy management systems and EV charging infrastructure represent viable electric building options.” 

Mokurai writes—Renewable Thursday: Renewables Dominate New Electricity Installations: “Yet another tipping point passed in new renewable electricity installations. We have to finish off finishing off coal, then the gas Ponzi scheme, and ramp up EV usage, helped by COVID-19, fracking bankruptcies, the global oil and gas price wars, increasing divestment...and of course the fact that renewables are cheaper than destroying the planet—I mean, preserving fossil fuel entitlement fever. New electric generating capacity in 2020 will come primarily from wind and solar. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest inventory of electric generators, EIA expects 42 gigawatts (GW) of new capacity additions to start commercial operation in 2020. Solar and wind represent almost 32 GW, or 76%, of these additions.”

Mokurai writes—Renewable Friday: Coal Plant Closures: “I have mentioned that some of the usual suspects think that the public will demand more expensive and more polluting power in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. I am delighted to have facts to report, showing that this turns out not to be the case. Of course, it was malarkey all along. We knew that coal was dying. But we have to step back sometimes to take it all in. So far, COVID-19 fallout not altering plans to retire US coal-fired plantsIn 2019, U.S. power generators retired 13,863 MW of coal-fired generation, the highest amount of coal capacity retired since 2015 when new mercury regulations drove the retirement of 15,124 MW of coal-fired capacity, an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis shows. As of April 17, generators had 9,038 MW worth of capacity slated for retirement in 2020 and another 23,010 MW of coal capacity set to retire between 2021 and the end of 2025. In April, renewables generated more electricity than coal every day of the month, the first time that has happened in the U.S., an analysis from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis recently pointed out. Lower power demand due to the coronavirus pandemic is one of several reasons the transition away from coal has accelerated in 2020, the group added in a May 4 news release.” 

AGRICULTURE​, FOOD & GARDENING

Maria Behan via TheWildWord writes—The Fundamental Lesson from the Coronovirus: Stop Eating Meat: “If 2020 is going to be more than the year that humankind’s looming demise comes into focus, we need to look up from our TikTok videos and take in what the coronavirus is exposing. We need to act on what we see. Much of that action will need to be collective, and the steps will be many and sometimes daunting. But there’s something individuals can do right away to respond to the virus’s most fundamental lesson: Stop eating meat. Almost every pandemic the world has seen began in animals before spreading to human beings. The event that allows a virus to jump between species can be hard to pin down, but scientists say it’s often because people are consuming infected animals. Avian flu was definitively traced to a Chinese wet market, and there’s strong evidence that’s also how coronavirus entered the human population late last year. When we kill to live, sometimes the things we kill will kill us. I have been a vegetarian since mid-childhood, but I have never been a proselytizing one—until now. Not eating animals has long been my choice, my passionate conviction even, but I never wanted to be a sanctimonious scold. In part because I’m painfully aware that my vices outweigh my virtues. And that my choice should never become anyone else’s mandate.” 

Mi Corazon writes—Pastures Come Back Green: “Been a long seven weeks. Like, really long. Long as my hair. That can happen in Wisconsin, in spring.  We’ve been hammered last five years, late season frosts, snows, even in May, and as much as global warming is a term, we are living in a place where uncertainty rules weather. But   …  season length this spring has been multiplied.  Really deepened.  As when interpreting Covid graphs, searing a socially-distant world into consciousness at a logo-rhythmic scale. And, like everyone, Wisconsin is tired of indoors. So, we go outdoors and work. At farming. Second most organic farms in the nation, after California, which is like saying, ‘We second, after the largest organic farming ‘country’ in the world.’ We got corn. We got beans. We got cows. We got a lot of farms, but there is nothing we got more than grass. In farming terms: pastures. I endeavored to explain this all last fall. If you don’t know anything about regenerative farming, go back and read that first. You late to the party.” 

nancyjones writes—Can some meat eater explain this to me, please? “Why is the meat processing industry the only industry that the president has insisted stay open? More people are infected with the coronavirus in meat processing plants than anywhere else, with the possible exception of nursing homes and/or jails. What makes keeping meat processors running so important? I really don’t understand. The ethnic cleansing thing could possibly explain it, but that would mean that the MAGAs are cool with ultimately giving up meat in their diets if that means all the non-white people processing the meat die. Is that it? Are they really willing to do that? MAGAs cool with no meat because no one is alive to process it? Maybe, but maybe there’s something else.”

nkgodfrey writes—Saturday Morning Garden Blog V.16.19: Escape to Bali: “We chose to stay at the Hyatt Regency Sanur during their soft opening because it was one of the best travel deals I have ever seen. After doing more research, I was glad we chose Sanur because the traffic on the southwest side of the island is terrible. Although Ubud is highly recommended, we wanted to stay by the ocean. Each day, we relished the garden walks around the hotel. Our guide, Punca, informed us that gardens are a part of Balinese Hinduism and that each home has a temple and garden. Traveling around the country, I noticed numerous garden centers and statuary.”

imageMost of Bali is itself a garden.

REGULATIONS & PROTECTION

Dan Bacher writes—Interior Secretary David Bernhardt's Former Lobbying Firm Is Cashing In on COVID-19 Pandemic: “New research released today by Western Values Project reveals that Interior Secretary David Bernhardt’s former lobbying firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck (BHFS) — the one that lobbies for the Westlands Water District — is ‘cashing in’ on the coronavirus pandemic. BHFS has reported a huge uptick in business from clients seeking COVID-19 bailouts from the Trump administration, gaining 17 new clients in recent weeks, including a Trump-connected mortgage company, the project reported. ‘While the average American suffers, industry lobbyists are using the coronavirus pandemic to squeeze all they can out of the Trump administration,’ said Western Values Project Director Jayson O’Neill. ‘Even in the middle of an unprecedented pandemic, this administration is making sure K Street is better taken care of than Main Street. Trump and his special interest allies are just enriching the swamp that he once promised to drain’.”

TRANSPORTATION & INFRASTRUCTURE

Mokurai writes—EV Tuesday: 2021 Electric Car Models: “Obviously, I can’t just copy the following article here, nor can I take the upcoming electric car models not yet on the market for a test drive. But I can give you the names. Most of these will be out in 2020, although some have no date set, and some are scheduled for later years. Every upcoming electric car. Digital Trends, April  8, 2020. An important thing to keep in mind is that we’re only including cars that have been officially announced, or models we’re confident are in the pipeline. We’ve largely ignored the countless, unverifiable rumors swirling around the internet, and we’ve left out the numerous models (such as the adorable Honda E) developed for overseas markets.

POLLUTION

Clutch Cargo writes—Air Pollution and the Coronavirus Clutch Cargo: “Here’s a rather disturbing article on BBC web site, which is rather long, but is worth reading in whole. Some scientists have found evidence that air pollution worsens the effects of the coronavirus. The lungs of people who are exposed to air pollution are more likely to experience more severe symptoms when infected with the virus. And microscopic particles of pollution may carry coronaviruses on their surfaces. Air pollution could partielly explain why certain geographic areas have higher incidences of infection or higher death rates. Of course this is still in the early stages of investigation, but people should be aware of these possibilities. I have included several quotes from the article, but there’s a lot more at the BBC link. How air pollution exacerbates Covid-19.”

ClimateDenierRoundup writes—New Campaign Takes On Fox As TV News Fails To Inform Public About Air Pollution and COVID-19 Risk: “Media Matters for America released a report this week on the state of TV news coverage of COVID-19, its disproportionate impact on communities of color, and the air pollution issues that are likely at least part of the reason that black and Latinx Americans are dying from coronavirus at a greater rate than white people. While the report provides an impressive number of links to online and print stories making the connection between environmental racism and coronavirus health impacts, precious few TV news segments followed suit. Of the big three broadcast TV news networks, ABC, CBS, and NBC, there were 31 segments about ‘disproportionate death rates among people of color from COVID-19 aired from March 30- April 27.’ None of those stories made the connection to air pollution, which we know is associated with worse health outcomes in general, and with COVID-19 in particular. Cable news did a little better, with ‘little’ being the operative word. With a combined 208 segments between MSNBC, CNN and Fox, there were 16 segments that connected COVID-19’s racial disparities to environmental racism.” 

MISCELLANY

ClimateDenierRoundup writes—If “Sound Science” Sounds Like Trouble, That’s Because It Is: “Last week, we came across a call by the group Sense about Science for nominations for ‘someone who has promoted sound science to advance public discussions and faced hostility doing so,’ for something called the John Maddox Prize for Standing up for Science. The phrase ‘sound science’ struck us – it’s a term heavily used in tobacco industry propaganda designed to cast doubt on the science that informed regulations on its products. But with the journal Nature’s logo attached, we figured it was just a coincidence. [...] From asbestos to BPA to yes, tobacco and nicotine, it seems Sense About Science is willing to defend any industry that pays them. That’s probably why Gross opened her investigation into the group by referencing a sample of the many, many studies debunking an op-ed by its director Tracey Brown, titled ‘It’s silly to assume all research funded by corporations is bent’.”

ATvolunteer writes—Are Humans a Cancer of Planet Earth?“According to the Gaia hypothesis, the Earth is a self-regulating complex system. It can be considered a single organism, consisting of many parts, including humans and other life forms, as well as the nonliving environment. When a tissue in an organism, such as a human, behaves in a way that endangers the continued existence of that organism, it can be considered a cancer. An articulate expression of this possibility  can be found in the chilling monologue of  Agent Smith in the movie The Matrix: ‘I'd like to share a revelation that I've had during my time here. It came to me when I tried to classify your species. I realized that you're not actually mammals. Every mammal on this planet instinctively develops a natural equilibrium with the surrounding environment, but you humans do not. You move to an area, and you multiply, and multiply, until every natural resource is consumed. The only way you can survive is to spread to another area. There is another organism on this planet that follows the same pattern. A virus. Human beings are a disease, a cancer of this planet, you are a plague, and we are the cure’.”

Angmar writes—World:"City leaders aim to shape Green recovery from coronavirus crisis": “Cities around the world are already planning for life after Covid-19, with a series of environmental initiatives being rolled out from Bogotá to Barcelona to ensure public safety and bolster the fight against climate breakdown. Mayors from cities in Europe, the US and Africa held talks this week to coordinate their efforts to support a low-carbon, sustainable recovery from the crisis as national governments begin to implement huge economic stimulus packages. Many cities have already announced measures, from hundreds of miles of new bike lanes in Milan and Mexico City to widening pavements and pedestrianising neighbourhoods in New York and Seattle. The initiatives are designed to allow people to move around urban spaces safely in a world where physical distancing will be the norm for the foreseeable future – and do so without sparking a drastic increase in air pollution.”

