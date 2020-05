Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 May 2020 03:43 Hits: 4

In January, unknown assailants shot at the office of Senegalese-born German politician Karamba Diaby. Germany was shocked by the brazen attack. But Afro-German politicians are otherwise rarely in the spotlight.

